Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in Coos County could be worth a lot of money.
Coos Health & Wellness announced recently that anyone who is vaccinated in the county not only becomes eligible for a $1 million prize that will be awarded to one person in Oregon, but vaccinated individuals in Coos County will have 11 more chances to win $10,000.
Gov. Kate Brown announced earlier that one person in each county would be eligible to win $10,000 for being vaccinated, Coos Health & Wellness added to the prize, saying 10 more county residents would win $10,000.
"You need to get your first dose by the 27th to be eligible," said Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director at Coos Health & Wellness.
While a cash prize would be nice, Gleason said there are better reasons to get vaccinated.
"There's a reason to get it," Gleason said about the cash awards. "But what it comes down to is getting the vaccine is the best way to be safe."
As of Tuesday, 68.7 percent of Oregonians over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Brown announced when the state reached the 70 percent threshold, she would fully reopen the economy and get rid of most COVID mandates. Just more than 42,000 people need to get the first dose to reach the 70 percent mark.
In Coos County, 55.8 percent of people have been vaccinated, leaving the county with 4,880 first doses needed to reach 65 percent, a level that would ensure the county remains in the low-risk tier,
Brown announced Tuesday that Coos County will remain in low risk as the county reported 16 active cases of COVID with two people in the hospital and no current outbreaks. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 37 people have died with COVID in Coos County.
Gleason said the reduction in numbers in Coos County and the state can directly be linked to the vaccine. He said even when the state reaches its goal, people should get vaccinated.
"I think it's important to note once the state reaches 70 percent, you're still at rusk in you're not vaccinated," Gleason said. "You need to be mindful of that."
In fact, almost all new cases of COVID-19 in the state are in people who have not received the vaccine.
New vaccination rates have slowed in recent weeks, but Gleason said anyone who has not been vaccinated should strongly consider it.
"Hopefully, we'll reach 70 percent by the end of the month or early next month," he said.
