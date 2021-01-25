Coos County will remain in the “extreme” category of virus restrictions for at least two more weeks, according to data released by health authorities Wednesday.
The county’s case rate and test positivity rate have ticked down slightly from the previous week, but still exceed the benchmarks putting the county in the state’s most restrictive level of restrictions.
Still, health care workers are making some headway against the virus as the daily number of vaccinations administered in the county continues to rise.
The week ending Jan. 16 saw the county’s highest number of vaccinations since doses arrived in the county in late December, with about 1,300 vaccines given that week. About 2,650 people in the county have received a dose of the vaccine, according to the state’s data Wednesday, which can be several days behind.
Those doses are still largely limited to health care workers, but some county hospitals were able to open some vaccination appointment slots to high-risk teachers and educational staff, according to Coos Health & Wellness.
Bay Area Hospital, Coquille Valley Hospital and Southern Coos Hospital have all begun vaccinations of their employees, as has the Lower Umpqua Hospital in Reedsport.
Future populations will be notified about their eligibility to be vaccinated by their employer, provider or CHW’s public information. The agency is still in the process of developing a notification system for county residents.
According to Dr. Eric Gleason, CHW’s assistant director, the county’s ability to give future doses of the vaccine is entirely dependent on the number of vaccine doses delivered to county hospitals and providers by the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA, in turn, receives its doses of the vaccine from the federal government, adding another piece to the puzzle.
“It’s obviously a week-by-week thing,” Gleason said in a press conference Tuesday. “We have to assess what OHA says they’re going to give us once they know they’re going to give it to us, and right now we don’t know that we know that for next week.”
Not only is it week-by-week, but also day-by-day. On Jan. 12, the federal government announced it’d be releasing a stockpile of vaccines into the national supply – only to backtrack two days later, saying instead the stockpile was already depleted.
“What we know is that it’s going to be a much smaller supply, if anything, that we’re going to get, at least in the next week,” Gleason said. “There’s so much that’s still unknown about this, we’re not exactly sure what this means and how exactly we’re going to be able to roll it out. We’re still trying to assess what that kind of damage is going to be, as far as for the supply chain aspect of it.”
Gleason said county officials had been planning to receive doses from that national stockpile and were planning to launch wider-scale vaccination events for expanded populations, but had to reel back when the planned doses disappeared.
