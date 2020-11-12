High winds are expected on the South Coast Friday, possibly making travel difficult, the National Weather Service warns.
In an advisory sent early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday on the South Coast from Gold Beach to Reedsport.
The advisory said travel will be difficult, especially in high-profile vehicles. Damaging winds might blow down trees and power lines and power outages are possible.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Drivers are advised to use caution.
To view the hazard area in detail, visit https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
