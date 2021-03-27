A free series of caregiver classes begins on April 14 and runs for six consecutive Wednesdays, ending on May 19.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers gives you the skills to take care of yourself while caring for someone else. By taking care of your own health and well-being, you become a better caregiver.
Due to the changing times, this series of classes will only be offered online. Internet access is required. When you call to pre-register, a support team will provide orientation and training to answer any questions and guide you to successful participation in the class. This new format means you can participate from the safety of your home.
Afternoon and evening classes are offered
- afternoons from 3 – 4:30 p.m. or
- evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Valuable information and personal sharing time benefit anyone who is caring for an older adult-family member, neighbor or friend, whether they are living with you, nearby or across the country.
Class size is limited, and registration is required. For information, call Char Luther, at 541-297-9256 or email charluther@gmail.com with Caregiver in subject line.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is provided as a service of the Area Agency on Aging, a Service of South Coast Business Employment Corporation.
