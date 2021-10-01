Four more people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total number of Coos County residents who have died with the virus to 76.
While much of the state is seeing a slow down in the Delta variant , Coos County continues to see high numbers. Over the weekend, the county reported 56 new cases and an additional 66 cases where reported Tuesday.
The pandemic continues to plague local hospitals with most of the COVID admissions remaining people not vaccinated from the virus.
As of Monday, Bay Area Hospital reported 17 COVID patients in the hospital. Of that number, 12 where unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and three were fully vaccinated. Four patients were in the ICU, three unvaccinated and one partially vaccinated. Two patients on ventilators were not vaccinated.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health and Wellness, said the county has seen hospitalizations and even deaths among people who were fully vaccinated, but almost all have been elderly with extreme underlying conditions.
As of Tuesday, there were 533 active cases in the county, with 22 hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began a year and a half ago, the county has recorded 4,396 COVID cases and 294 people have been hospitalized.
Close to half the total cases have occurred in the last two months as the highly contagious Delta variant has moved through the county.
Across Oregon, cases and hospitalizations are declining, but in Coos County it seems likely a record number of cases will be seen in September, breaking the record of 1,077 cases seen in August.
Another concerning trend with the Delta variant is the number of children being infected. More than 25 percent of the new cases seen in September were among those under age 19. The increasing cases have impacted schools throughout the county, with every district reporting cases. In Coquille, an outbreak at the junior/senior high forced the district to close the campus for three weeks.
Gleason said the best way to be safe from the virus remains getting vaccinated, wearing a mask indoors and when in close contact with others and practicing good hygiene such as washing hands regularly.
To schedule a vaccine, visit www.cooshealthandwellness.org.
