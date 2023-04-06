Forged $100 bill passed at a business in Charleston

Forged $100 bill

 The Coos County Sheriff’s Office

On April 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a fake $100 bill passed at a business in Charleston.

The bill feels very similar to real currency and has a very similar look. The bill does contain some foreign language script in pink ink on the front and back. The bill was seized for destruction.

When receiving U.S. Currency, especially in the $100 bill denominations, please take an extra moment to ensure you are not receiving a forged note.

If you encounter a forged note, please contact your local law enforcement.

Forged $100 bill passed at a business in Charleston

Forged $100 bill
0
1
0
0
1





Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments