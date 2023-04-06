Forged $100 bill passed at a business in Charleston

On April 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a fake $100 bill passed at a business in Charleston.
The bill feels very similar to real currency and has a very similar look. The bill does contain some foreign language script in pink ink on the front and back. The bill was seized for destruction.
When receiving U.S. Currency, especially in the $100 bill denominations, please take an extra moment to ensure you are not receiving a forged note.
If you encounter a forged note, please contact your local law enforcement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In