NORTH BEND — A group of public health staff and volunteers had flu shots in hand in the Pony Village Mall parking lot Friday — but they also had another vaccine in mind.
“For us, this is going to be kind of a practice run through for potential COVID vaccination,” said Anthony Arton, the public health director for Coos Health & Wellness.
Arton, who’s been on the job since October, was leading a drive-thru vaccination event, delivering free flu shots to anyone who passed through. But the team was also practicing for the possibility that, a few months from now, supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be much higher than they are now.
The practice allows the department to determine potential inefficiencies in a mass vaccination event, or supply issues that may arise. And events like this could happen after the pandemic too, if other vaccinations or antibiotic distributions are needed in future emergencies.
The system — called a “point of distribution,” or POD — is set up in a multi-stage drive-thru. Volunteers, including nurses and staff from CHW, the Community Emergency Response Team and the Medical Reserve Corps, direct traffic through two lanes on either side of three pop-up tents.
Inside the tents are three stages: First, an administrative tent. There, staff ask drivers and other patients about key pieces of medical history, like allergies to vaccines or other conditions that could complicate a vaccination.
In the second tent, a nurse steps up to the vehicle’s window, dons a secondary face shield and disinfects the patient’s arm. With a quick pinch, the nurse administers the vaccine.
From there, patients roll forward to the final tent, where staff share information about any possible vaccine side effects and ask drivers to wait in the parking lot for a few minutes to make sure no bad reactions develop.
After that wait, the patient is on their way.
All told, Arton said the process takes about four minutes, plus the time patients are asked to wait after they get the shot.
It’s likely the same process the department will use to administer COVID-19 vaccines, when doses trickle down to the general population.
“In some rural areas, where they don’t have direct access to care, we may set up some PODs like this,” Arton said.
Friday’s event had another vital purpose: To give out free flu shots. It wasn’t as many as they hoped, but the team administered a handful of vaccinations throughout the day.
Renee Menkens has been giving flu shots for much of her 35-year career as a nurse. But Menkens, now retired and a member of the Medical Reserve Corps, said this year is different.
“I would say it’s more important (this year) because of COVID,” she said.
That’s because COVID-19 and the flu have many similar symptoms, like headaches and a fever, Menkens said. So lowering the chance of catching the flu with that vaccine can reduce the burden on medical facilities and reduce the stress of dealing with both diseases.
“We don’t know, can you have the flu and COVID? Oh my God, that’d be horrible,” Menkens said.
She also said she planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as she’s able to. That could take some time, since the first few shipments of the vaccine are dedicated to health workers who deal regularly with virus patients, as well as long-term care residents and staff.
Still, when the time comes, it’ll be important to Menkens.
“One, I don’t want to get COVID. I’m 65, and I don’t want to get sick with it,” she said. “By the time (the vaccine) gets here, they’ll know a lot more about it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In