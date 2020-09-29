COOS COUNTY — Five new and confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend in Coos County, bringing the total number of cases to 113 positive and 44 presumptive for a total of 157 cases, according to Coos Health & Wellness.
There are currently 12 active cases, with no current hospitalizations, CHW reported. Active cases means positive and presumptive cases that are currently still in their infective period.
There have been 12 new confirmed or presumptive cases in the past seven days in the county. Non-cases that tested negative are at 7,039.
No one in Coos County has died from complications due to COVID-19, according to CHW.
Case-specific information on new cases since the last update:
Adult over 60, female, confirmed, under investigation, low exposure to others, isolating at home. No underlying health conditions.
Adult under 40, female, presumptive, linked to known cases, low exposure to others, isolating at home. Underlying health conditions.
Adult 40-60, female, presumptive, linked to known cases, low exposure to others, isolating at home. Underlying health conditions.
Adult under 40, male, confirmed, linked to known cases, low exposure to others, isolating at home. No underlying health conditions.
Adult 60-70, female, confirmed (previously reported as presumptive) linked to known cases, high exposure to others, isolating at home.
Adult under 20, male, confirmed (previously reported as presumptive), linked to known cases, moderate exposure to others, isolating at home.
Adult 40-60, female, presumptive, linked to known cases, low exposure to others, isolating at home. Underlying health conditions.
Adult 50-60, female, presumptive, linked to known cases, low exposure to others, isolating at home. Unknown underlying health conditions.
Adult over 60, female, presumptive, linked to known cases, low exposure to others, isolating at home. Underlying health conditions.
Adult under 40, female. presumptive, linked to known cases, moderate exposure to others, isolating at home. No underlying health conditions.
