COOS COUNTY — A woman over 60 years of age in Coos County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The woman, tested last week, does not appear to have any connection with Shutter Creek Correctional Institution
“At this point I’m reasonably confident about that. I have not completely closed the door on any Shutter Creek connection at this stage. We’ve had a couple different conversations with the household and, to be honest, I don’t see a potential for a Shutter Creek connection,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness.
“But there are more interviews we are doing, there are a couple of serious long shots and that’s why I’m not 100 percent prepared to completely dismiss a Shutter Creek connection. Right now it appears as if there is not one.”
As of Monday afternoon, there had been 27 cases of coronavirus reported at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution. This case is the 28th case in Coos County.
The woman is currently self-isolating at home and has not been hospitalized. She lives with one other person and according to Coos Health and Wellness both have been adhering to guidelines to stay home.
In conversations that Coos Health and Wellness has had with the individual, it is hard to figure out when and where exposure to the coronavirus occurred.
“Right now it’s a bit of a mystery. Like I said, good news in the fact that we’re pretty confident that she’s not going to forward transmit to somebody else. But yeah, trying to nail down where it came from, this is going to be one of the more challenging ones, for sure,” said Leon noting that there have been few exposures outside of her house.
The woman that tested positive has underlying health conditions, but when she was tested she did not appear to have many symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
“It’s not an awful match but as far as shortness of breath there wasn’t any. There was a cough that was not dry and it seemed to only impact her in the morning when she first woke up. There’s no fever. which is not uncommon for the elderly. There was no complaint about loss of smell or taste,” said Leon. “So there was a little bit of flu-like symptoms but it certainly did not scream COVID, that’s for sure.”
At this time Coos Health and Wellness has not released what city the woman is from in order to prevent discrimination.
“We don’t want to give so much information that someone could discriminate groups of people based on their geographic location and that such,” said Eric Gleason, who then referenced discrimination that employees of Shutter Creek Correctional Institution were feeling around the community. “We’ve been extra cautious since all of this hate stuff started happening.”
Safety tips from Coos Health and Wellness
In a public notice from Coos Health and Wellness, the following are important prevention tips to avoid contracting COVID-19:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
• Stay home when you are sick
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty
• Cover your cough or sneeze, then immediately throw any used tissues in the trash
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
“Please remember that it is up to us, as a community, to be the best public health stewards we can be,” the release said.
For more information, email covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us.
