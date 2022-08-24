Firefighters from CFPA and DFPA are responding to a report of a fire southeast of Loon Lake in the Lake Creek drainage this afternoon.
The fire is burning in an active logging operation in a steep and remote access area. Currently the fire is about 1 acre in size. Fire crews are being assisted by several helicopters as well as landowner resources.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.
