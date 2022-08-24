Lake Creek
Coos Forest Protective Association

Firefighters from CFPA and DFPA are responding to a report of a fire southeast of Loon Lake in the Lake Creek drainage this afternoon.

The fire is burning in an active logging operation in a steep and remote access area. Currently the fire is about 1 acre in size. Fire crews are being assisted by several helicopters as well as landowner resources.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

For more information on fire prevention or fire restrictions visit CFPA at www.coosfpa.net or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

