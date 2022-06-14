Now is the time to start thinking about fire prevention. The rain events over the last month have helped keep the start of fire season from coming early, but fire season will be here soon. Every sunny and windy day brings us closer to the start of fire season.
Once fire season is declared, all debris burning will be prohibited. Large piles built with machinery will hold heat for long periods of time. If you have large piles waiting for significant wetting rains, in the fall is the safest option for burning them. To discuss safe burning conditions please call your nearest CFPA office.
Any time you debris burn, you are responsible for maintaining control of your burn. For burning restrictions inside the city limits, contact your local fire department. You can find more information on fire prevention on the web at www.coosfpa.net, on Facebook or call (541) 267-3161.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In