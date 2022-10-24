Rainfall this fall has not been consistent across the Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) district. Coos and Douglas Counties have received sufficient rainfall over the last few weeks to significantly lower fire danger levels. However, Curry County has received less than one inch of rain over the same time frame.
CFPA will lift fire season on all lands under their protection in Coos and Western Douglas Counties effective Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. Fire season is still in effect for Curry County residents until Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 12:01 a.m.
Termination of fire season means that debris burning is now allowed, but use caution as burners are responsible for maintaining control of their burns at all times . Oregon law allows the burning of paper and woody materials; burning of garbage, plastic, or other petroleum-based materials is prohibited. Remember when burning you must be in attendance and maintain control of your burn at all times. Burning of slash (logging debris) is regulated year-round and is not allowed at this time. If you reside within the city limits, please contact your city or local fire department for any restrictions or requirements they may have for debris burning.
The end of fire season also means the end of public use restrictions for recreation, but always check with the landowner you are recreating on to make sure they do not have any restrictions.
CFPA is available for advice on safe burning practices or to answer any fire prevention questions you may have. You can contact CFPA at (541) 267-3161, follow them on Facebook or Twitter, or find them on the web at www.coosfpa.net.
