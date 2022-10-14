Dry weather and fuel conditions have elevated fire danger levels along the south coast prompting Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) to impose a Level II (2) industrial closure in CS-2, CS-5, SK-1, & SK-2 for all lands protected by CFPA. The closure took effect at 12:01 AM October 11, 2022.
The Level II (Limited Shutdown) prohibits the following from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.:
- operation of power saws, except at loading sites
- feller-bunchers with rotary head saws
- cable yarding
- blasting
- welding, cutting, or grinding of metal
This increase in fire danger levels has also prompted an increase in the regulated use closure for the public to Moderate (Blue) across the entire CFPA District effective October 11, 2022.
For more information on fire prevention restrictions, you can find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789 or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
