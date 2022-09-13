Firefighters from CFPA, Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), and Camas Valley RFD responded to a report of fire in the Twelvemile Creek drainage on September 7th.
The fire, which was burning in slash, took 24 hours for firefighters to get control lines around it. Fire crews were assisted by several landowners, private logging companies, and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) with dozers, water tenders, helicopters, and retardant planes.
The fire was contained on Thursday afternoon around 3:00 P.M. at 72 acres. Crews worked through the weekend to strengthen control lines and mop up hot spots on the fire. Crews will be working on this fire until it is completely extinguished. Cause of the fire is under investigation.
For more information on fire prevention or fire restrictions visit CFPA at www.coosfpa.net or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
