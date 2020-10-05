SOUTH COAST — Coos Health & Wellness wants to alert residents that after a few days of rainfall last week and 70-90 F temperatures this week guarantees an explosion of biting mosquitoes until the weather turns cold.
"Close to home, taking the time to empty any standing water in containers in your yard will prevent the maturing of more biting mosquitoes," said Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness. "It will help today to empty standing water from toys, flower pots, wading pools, buckets and rain gutters and change the water in the bird bath and your pet’s water dish. You can politely ask your neighbors to get rid of their standing water too."
The mosquito that has already hatched can buzz around you for weeks or until the daytime temperature is consistently below 50 F. Minimize your nuisance: Remember mosquitoes tend to be most aggressive near dawn and dusk. Wear a long sleeve shirt and long pants, use 10-35% DEET containing insect repellent according to directions, and make sure your doors and windows used for ventilation have good screens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In