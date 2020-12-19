As the South Coast enters the "extreme risk" category of the state's virus orders, Coos County officials reported the fifth death of a county resident Friday, as well as new virus outbreaks throughout the week.
A woman between the ages of 80 and 90 years old died with COVID-19, according to Coos Health & Wellness. She had underlying conditions, though public health officials can't share what those conditions were.
Officials this week also reported an outbreak at Life Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Coos Bay. As of Thursday, 32 cases of the virus were reported among the facility's residents, staff and close contacts with those individuals.
Coos Health & Wellness officials declined to say Thursday what share of those cases were among facility residents and patients. According to the Oregon Health Authority's weekly report Wednesday, which accounted for only 19 cases, the first case was reported on Dec. 6.
McKay's in Bandon and Coquille Valley Hospital also made the state's list of reported workplace outbreaks, with seven and five linked cases, respectively. The numbers don't necessarily mean virus transmission happened at those workplaces — they can include close contacts of workplace employees, or employees who contract the virus but can't definitively link it anywhere else.
That's the situation at the hospital, according to CEO Jeff Lang.
"We know that there aren't issues between staff and patients, or patients and staff," Lang said Thursday. "We know that we have very good safety measures in place."
The cases among his staff came from outside the hospital, and are a sign of community spread, Lang said.
Case counts along the South Coast have been indicating that community spread.
Coos County reported 34 new cases of the virus between Dec. 14 and 17, bringing its total case count to 498 Thursday. The new death reported Friday brings the county's death toll to five.
To the south, Curry County reported 18 new cases of the virus in the same timeframe, bringing the county's total to 225 cases of the virus,according to state and county data. Two people in that county have died with the virus since the pandemic began.
Douglas County reported 43 new cases of the virus, bringing it to a total of 1,244, and six new virus-related deaths in the same timeframe. 36 in the county have died with the virus since the pandemic began.
Four of those deaths were reported on Tuesday.
A 70-year-old man died Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 1.
A 63-year-old woman died Dec. 6 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 29.
An 88-year-old woman died Dec. 7 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 16.
A 79-year-old man died Dec. 6 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 16.
Two more were reported Wednesday.
A 64-year-old man died Nov. 24 after being diagnosed Nov. 24 and admitted to the hospital Nov. 30.
A 78-year-old man died Dec. 16 after being diagnosed Nov. 25 and admitted to the hospital Dec. 6.
The new cases and deaths in the county mean precautions are still needed, according to Dr. Robert Dannenhoffer, Douglas County's public health officer.
"So this holiday season, please give the gift of protection to those you love, by respecting personal space in staying six feet apart, washing your hands, staying home if you are sick, and wearing personal protective equipment properly," Dannenhoffer wrote Tuesday.
Along the South Coast, the largest percentage increase in cases came from the Brookings-Harbor ZIP code area, according to state data reported Wednesday. That area reported 38 new cases between Dec. 6 and 13, for a total of 161.
The Coquille ZIP code area saw 11 new cases in that timeframe for a total of 48, and the Langlois-Bandon area saw three for a total of 33.
Coos Bay saw 34 new cases of the virus, for a total of 295. North Bend saw 8, bringing its pandemic total to 140.
According to Coquille Valley Hospital's Lang, the community spread indicates the need for caution.
"We just have to be super, super safe," Lang said.
