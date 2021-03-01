The shortest month of the pandemic has also been Coos County’s most infectious.
According to Coos Health & Wellness, the county had already broken its record for most cases recorded in a month by Thursday, with a few days left to go.
February had seen 340 new cases of the virus in the county by Thursday. It’s the sixth consecutive month the county’s set a record: 45 cases in September turned to 327 by December, and 329 by January.
Now, many of the county’s cases are coming from small outbreaks — gatherings that are too small to be reported by local health officials, but are still big enough to cause the virus to spread.
“I can tell you the investigative team has been very busy, and we are working day and night to educate, and mitigate and protect the community,” said CHW case investigator Kelsey Orr.
CHW could report a few new outbreaks this week: Seven cases have been linked to the Coos Bay Walmart (a figure which can include employees and their secondary contacts, but not customers), and two cases have been reported at the Shutter Creek Correctional Facility, including one employee and one adult in custody.
Orr said the Walmart outbreak remains limited to staff because CHW can’t definitively link customers due to the short timeframe of grocery store interactions. Customers shouldn’t be too concerned about possible exposure so long as they maintained social distancing, masking and handwashing during their visit, she said.
“Our trend line’s not great,” said CHW spokesperson Eric Gleason of the county’s case rate. “We are not doing everything we can do to reduce our numbers.”
Gleason said the vast majority of the community is doing what it can to reduce the spread, but that fatigue or rejection of restrictions and precautions has had an outsized impact on the county.
On the vaccine front, CHW has begun distributing the 1,800 doses it received last week to hospitals and other partners in the county. Gleason said those who are eligible for the doses and signed up on the county’s interest form will receive invitations to get vaccinated.
Those doses are just a dent, though: By Thursday, over 12,000 had signed up on the county’s interest form, Gleason said. It’s available for registration online at cooshealthandwellness.org.
In future weeks, Gleason said CHW hopes to receive around 1,300 doses of the vaccine a week.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Gleason said. “We can start moving this list forward, and really start taking significant chunks off of it, and we’re really excited.”
According to the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report, the Myrtle Point 97458 ZIP code made up the largest percentage increase in the county’s cases last week, with a 20% increase adding 9 cases for a total of 54.
The largest number of new cases, though, understandably came from the county’s most populated areas: Coos Bay saw 41 new cases, and North Bend saw 28. Those two ZIP codes have seen nearly 950 virus cases since the pandemic began.
To the south, Gold Beach saw 25 new cases last week, for a total of 92, and Reedsport to the north saw 11 for a total of 100.
At the same time, state officials continued to report last week that most areas of the state are seeing improvements in their COVID-19 case rates.
OHA reported 2,260 new daily cases between Feb. 15 and 21 — a 35% decrease from the previous week, it announced Wednesday. At the same time, new COVID-19 related hospitalizations fell 42%, dropping from 272 to 159.
What’s more, COVID-19 related deaths also decreased from 114 to 17, which represents the lowest weekly death toll since the week of June 29 to July 5, OHA said. The state’s test positivity rate for the period was 3.5%.
