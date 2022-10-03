Oregon State Police

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209.

Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Dodge Ram 1500, operated by Ryan Davidson (40) of Reedsport, struck a southbound cyclist, identified as Nathalie Friese (29) of Germany.

Friese was transported to area hospitals with critical injuries and was pronounced deceased on September 30, 2022.

OSP was assisted by Reedsport Police Department, Gardiner Fire and Rescue, Lower Umpqua Ambulance and ODOT.

