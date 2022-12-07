On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at approximately 10:59 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on HWY 540, near mile post 12.9, in Coos County.
The preliminary investigation indicated, on an unknown date and time, a single vehicle crash occurred when an eastbound Honda Civic, operated by Wendy Haumea Smith (45), crossed the westbound lane of travel onto the earthen shoulder and plummeted down a cliff of more than 100ft before coming to an uncontrolled rest against a tree near milepost 12.9 on Hwy 540 (Cape Arago Highway)(Cape Arago State Park). The operator, Wendy Haumea Smith, was located a short distance from the vehicle deceased.
Smith was reported missing to the Coos County Sheriffs’ Office on Nov 6th 2022.
Scene evidence indicates Smith survived the crash, extricated herself from the vehicle, collected some belongings and moved a short distance from the vehicle. It is currently undetermined if Smith died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash or other causes.
State Parks closed access to the last section of park during the investigation and recovery efforts were underway.
OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs' Office, Charleston Fire, North Bend Fire, and Oregon State Parks.
