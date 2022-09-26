On September 24, 2022 at approximately 14:40 hours, Florence Police received a report of a motorcycle vs. RV traffic crash at the intersection of Highway 126 and Quince St. in Florence. Florence PD, Western Lane Fire & EMS Authority, and units from Oregon State Police responded to the initial call.
Despite rescue efforts, the male operator of the involved motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 14:47 hours. The male was identified as 20-year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend, OR. It was determined that Robinette was traveling East on Hwy 126, and had collided with the front of the RV, which was making a left turn onto Hwy 126 from Quince St. The driver of the RV, along with numerous other witnesses, remained on scene and are cooperating with investigators. Preliminary investigation indicates Robinette’s speed may have been a factor in the crash.
The Oregon State Police Traffic Crash Investigators assisted in processing the scene, as well as ODOT Incident Response. The area of Hwy 126 and Quince St was closed for several hours while the scene was investigated.
This case remains under investigation.
