COOS COUNTY — We know this is an incredibly challenging time for many Oregonians. As many of us continue to deal with the devastating effects of wildfires and COVID-19, we’ve heard questions and concerns about the mental health impacts of these events.
Recently, OHA held a Facebook Live with Dr. Jon Betlinski, OHA senior health adviser, and Dr. Ruth Zuniga, associate professor at Pacific University, to answer questions and offer tips on protecting your mental health during this difficult time. Follow the links below to view the video.
Facebook (English):
https://www.facebook.com/OregonHealthAuthority/videos/365110424672187
Facebook (Spanish):
https://www.facebook.com/108583044151897/videos/1093218321080213/
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E19EalTt8TU
Here are timestamps of the questions:
Questions:
14:40 – How do I deal with the stress of my child’s online learning?
17:05 – I’m lonely because I’m used to spending time with family and friends. What can I do to deal with this?
18:05 – I’m a young adult who feels depressed. What can I do?
20:25 – What’s being done to support the health of university students?
21:25 – What resources are available to assist families who have hospitalized family members they’re unable to visit or who are quarantined at home?
22:48 – With winter approaching, how are people supposed to cope with COVID and mental health, particularly if they can’t meet outside?
25:50 – What about the mental health of seniors in long-term care facilities?
27:09 – Do you have tips to cope with worrying about loved ones who are in denial about the risks of COVID?
29:27 – What about people who make too much to qualify for the Oregon Health Plan and too much to be on a sliding scale, but not enough to afford health insurance to see a therapist?
30:17 – How do I cope with the stress of having COVID-19?
