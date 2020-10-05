COOS COUNTY — Face shields can be an effective alternative to face masks, according to Coos Health & Wellness. However, in order to be effective, certain guidelines for use must be followed.
Face shield means a clear plastic shield that covers the forehead, extends below the chin, and wraps around the sides of the face. The small shield that rests on your chin and covers only your mouth (chef's shield) is not effective at stopping the droplets and should never be worn as an alternative to a face mask or face covering, officials said.
To understand more about how face coverings and face shields must be worn you can read the guidance document from OHA here: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le2288K.pdf
"It is up to us, as a community, to be the best public health stewards we can be," said Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness.
Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 can visit CHW website at https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19/ for the most recent guidance, or email covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us.
