In an effort to maintain the safety of our public roadways, The Reedsport Police Department in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be conducting increased patrols between the dates of August 21st 2023 and September 5th 2023. The primary focus of these extra patrols will be to identify violators of Oregon's distracted driving, DUII, speed, seatbelt usage and unmuffled engine braking regulations. Expect to see additional patrols and increased traffic enforcement during these days.
As always, The Reedsport Police Department encourages everyone to do their part in making good choices behind the wheel as we strive to keep our streets safe.
