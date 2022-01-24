Oregon Department of Transportation

U.S. 101 motorists traveling between Reedsport and Gardiner should expect intermittent delays on Tuesday, January 25, due to maintenance work on the Umpqua River Bridge.

The bridge will be briefly closed several times between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. so that ODOT staff can inspect and repair the mechanical system of the swing-span.

Most delays will be under 10 minutes. Motorists should watch for roadside signs and traffic control devices.

For more information, contact ODOT Public Information Officer Dan Latham at 541-817-5200 or Dan.Latham@odot.oregon.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Are you keeping your New Year's resolution?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments