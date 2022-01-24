U.S. 101 motorists traveling between Reedsport and Gardiner should expect intermittent delays on Tuesday, January 25, due to maintenance work on the Umpqua River Bridge.
The bridge will be briefly closed several times between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. so that ODOT staff can inspect and repair the mechanical system of the swing-span.
Most delays will be under 10 minutes. Motorists should watch for roadside signs and traffic control devices.
For more information, contact ODOT Public Information Officer Dan Latham at 541-817-5200 or Dan.Latham@odot.oregon.gov.
