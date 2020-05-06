NORTH BEND — Local tax accountant James Rose, of North Bend, never really thought of accounting at a 911, essential kind of level.
Rose, of Koberstein & Associates, who has for over 20 years been providing financial services to community members and small businesses in need, said now more than ever he’s realized just how essential his work really is especially during an international health crisis.
“It definitely changed my definition of what is essential and what isn’t,” said Rose. “Is this person’s job any more important than the next person?”
Like many others, Rose said he’s discovered a renewed sense of appreciation and gratitude toward essential workers like grocery store employees and truck drivers as well as many others who have proven to be critical to meeting the needs of community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a time where employers and employees are adjusting to the new normal, Rose said his job is no different.
“The craziness is over and above what we normally experience during the tax season,” said Rose. “… with this season being in the middle of the COVID-19 situation we had to figure out how to do tax returns without our usual level of customer service.”
Following social distance guidelines and safety precautions, the firm began early on limiting in-person meetings, wearing face masks and gloves, increasing its sanitation practices and telecommuting whenever possible.
In an effort to keep everyone safe, Rose said staff members at Koberstein & Associates have also taken the extra step of disinfecting all the tax materials it receives and conducting interviews and appointments via video conference.
A method he said is highly unusual for the North Bend firm, it’s a safety measure accountants are taking to stop and slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Over the past few weeks, the firm has also helped a number of its small business clients, who are experiencing closures and employee layoffs, apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
Clients needing help acquire tax return copies, accounting services or just some guidance in navigating through the federal programs has been another way Rose said he and his colleagues have been providing essential services.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rose said he’s been able to gain a number of different perspectives on the ongoing health crisis from his daughter, an Army physician stationed in Hawaii, and his son, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, who are working on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I’m glad I’m able to help,” said Rose. “You know helping people is what we do… I just never expected I would have to jump in there to help people save their business. We’re all working together and we’re all trying to solve problems and do whatever it takes to help get things resolved.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In