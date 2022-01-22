The dietary staff and the hospital’s infection prevention/employee health nurse were chosen as Employees of the Year for 2021 at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon.
Non-clinical Employees of the Year
The Dietary Department at any hospital is a busy place and central to a hospital. Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is no exception.
Like many organizations during the pandemic, the Dietary Department at SCHHC has been short-handed and affected by supply chain issues.
In addition, the SCHHC Dietary Department suffered a devastating loss when manager Sherry Capobianco died due to complications from COVID-19. Other staff members also fell ill, but recovered and through it all, the department didn’t miss a beat.
Hospital patients received their meals hot and on time. Extra duties were absorbed by staff members putting in extra hours. It was all done with a great attitude and a smile.
That’s why dietary staff members Bonnie Ragan, Stevie Bettelyoun and Rick Haase were named non-clinical Employees of the Year.
“Not only did they take on additional shifts, longer hours and extra days, they have done so much without a dietary manager and a morning cook in order to keep our kitchen running and provide meals to our patients,” said Chief Nursing Officer Cori Valet, who oversees the department.
“These employees continually serve our hospital in the background and they aren’t usually seen,” said Interim CEO Debi Ellis. “They work hard and do a lot for the hospital.”
Clinical Employee of the Year
Denise Ebenal, who was named clinical Employee of the Year, took the lead in the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination administration and continually steps up when guidance or hands-on help is needed regarding employee and community vaccinations.
She also took over as the hospital’s employee health nurse, in addition to serving as the hospital’s infection prevention nurse.
Ebenal was nominated because she “took on these new challenges with enthusiasm and commitment to lead a strong program,” stated the nomination. “She has worked extremely hard on this vaccination program for employees, family members, and our community at large.”
She was noted for coordinating with the admitting team for effective communication and registration processing and for “always providing great care in a positive, friendly and calming manner.”
All four Employees of the Year will receive a cash bonus and additional time off.
“We are proud of our entire staff, who are all hard-working and dedicated and continue to do excellent work during this stressful ongoing pandemic,” Ellis said. “These four employees are to be congratulated for a job well done under difficult circumstances and with a positive attitude,” Ellis said. “We thank them for being this year’s outstanding health care heroes at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.”
