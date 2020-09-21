SOUTH COAST — The Elliott State Forest has reopened, effective immediately.
Fire danger remains high in the Elliott State Forest, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of State Lands. Visitors to the Elliott are reminded to do their part to prevent fires by following public use restrictions. No campfires are allowed. Vehicles must remain on improved roads. Smoking is prohibited. Review fire danger levels and additional use restrictions on the Coos Forest Protective Association website before visiting.
South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve trails have also re-opened, effective immediately.
