Between 3:30 pm on Wednesday, June 23rd and 6:00 am on Thursday, June 24, 2021, unknown subjects stole an electrical service metering panel for Coalbank Village – the homeless tent site still under construction in the southern part of Coos Bay. The metering panel consisted of a large gray electrical box with smaller electrical meter box on one side, and four smaller 200-amp gray electrical service boxes with a long electrical gutter/box on the other. The boxes were mounted to a 4’ x 8’ sheet of ” pressure treated marine grade plywood, and the plywood was mounted to two 6” pressure treated posts: refer to attached photos. It appears the suspects used a chainsaw to cut through the electrical conduit and posts. Initial estimated loss is $20,000.
The large gray box is approximately 4’ x 4’ square and contains several one-pull 30-amp circuit breakers. The 200-amp panels on the back side are approximately 30” tall and 14” wide. The long electrical box/gutter is approximately 6’ long.
If located or leads are developed, please contact the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911. Case officer: Detective Labrousse, case #P20211742
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In