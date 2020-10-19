COOS COUNTY — Phone lines at the county elections office were jammed Monday after the first weekend of voting in the 2020 general election.
County officials didn't yet have an estimate of how many ballots had been returned since they were mailed to voters on Thursday, but county staff were busy collecting and verifying ballots.
Nationwide, elections officials have reported record-high early voting ahead of a contentious presidential election alongside state and local races. In the first three days of voting, Portland's Multnomah County saw turnout which far exceeded the 2016 general election, the Oregonian reported Sunday.
Election Day is Nov. 3, and the U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail their ballots by Oct. 27 to ensure they arrive on time. In Oregon, ballots include free postage, but postmarks do not count for meeting the deadline.
There are also seven drop sites throughout the county, which are open now and accept ballots through 8 p.m. on Election Day. County employees, who swear an oath to protect the integrity of the vote, collect ballots from the following sites:
- Bandon City Hall, 555 U.S. Highway 101. Office open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Closed Fridays. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- Coos Bay City Hall, 500 Central Avenue. Drive-up collection box is ADA accessible and open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
- Coquille Courthouse, 250 North Baxter Street. Walk-up collection box is ADA accessible and open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
- Lakeside City Hall, 915 North Lake Road. Building mail slot is ADA accessible and open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
- Myrtle Point City Hall, 424 Fifth Street. Office open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- North Bend Fire Department, 1880 McPherson Avenue. Office open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
- Powers Market, 409 Second Avenue. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
In Reedsport, ballots can be returned by mail, or to the Douglas County Annex at 680 Fir Avenue. That drive-thru drop box is open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
Most voters should have received their ballots over the weekend or early this week. After Oct. 22, anyone who hasn't received a ballot can call the elections office at 541-396-7610 to check on its status.
Unsigned ballots and those with signatures that don't match a voter's registration will take longer to process. Voters can see if their ballots have been mailed, or if they've successfully been returned to the county online at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote.
