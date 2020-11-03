COQUILLE — Voters have just a few hours to return their ballots for the 2020 general election. In Oregon, ballot boxes statewide close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and counties will begin reporting preliminary returns shortly thereafter.
It's too late for voters to mail their voted ballots, so elections officials say they must be returned to dropsites in order to be counted. Voters can use any official county dropbox in the state and their ballots will be returned to the correct county clerk, state officials say.
State health officials said voters should still be conscious of COVID-19 precautions while turning in their ballots. The Oregon Health Authority recommends wearing a mask when using a ballot drop box — which can be busy on Election Day — and staying six feet away from other voters, in addition to washing hands after touching a ballot drop slot.
By Friday, almost two-thirds (over 63%) of Coos County voters had returned their ballots to the elections office. Only 51% had done so by that time in the 2016 general election, county historical data show.
Curry County is outpacing Coos County, as well as much of the state, with just under 70% of ballots returned by Friday.
Statewide, almost 1.7 million voters had submitted their votes by Friday, quickly approaching the 2 million that voted in the 2016 general election. About 80% of the state's Democrats, 74% of Republicans and 48% of nonaffiliated voters have cast their ballots in this election, state data show.
Voters should ensure the signatures on their ballots match those on their voter registrations, and can check the return status of their ballots at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote.
Coos County has seven official dropsites, which accept ballots through 8 p.m. County employees, who swear an oath to protect the integrity of the vote, collect ballots from the following sites:
- Bandon City Hall, 555 U.S. Highway 101. Office open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- Coos Bay City Hall, 500 Central Avenue. Drive-up collection box is ADA accessible and open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
- Coquille Courthouse, 250 North Baxter Street. Walk-up collection box is ADA accessible and open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
- Lakeside City Hall, 915 North Lake Road. Building mail slot is ADA accessible and open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
- Myrtle Point City Hall, 424 Fifth Street. Office open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- North Bend Fire Department, 1880 McPherson Avenue. Office open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
- Powers Market, 409 Second Avenue. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
In Reedsport, ballots can be returned by mail, or to the Douglas County Annex at 680 Fir Avenue. That drive-thru drop box is open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
The Coos County elections office can be reached by calling 541-396-7610. The Douglas County elections office is available at 541-440-4252, and Curry County's is at 541-247-3297.
