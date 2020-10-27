Another 339 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Oregon Health Authority, including eight in Coos County.
OHA also reported two new deaths, raising the state’s death toll since the pandemic began to 655, as of 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (8), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Jackson (15), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (37), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (90), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (56), and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 654th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 655th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 23 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
