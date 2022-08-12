Earthquake

This is the area off the Oregon Coast where the series of small earthquakes occurred. Courtesy USGS

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported three small earthquakes off the Oregon Coast near Waldport late Friday, Aug.12.

The tremors measured just below 4.0 magnitude. Each striking approximately six miles below the Pacific Ocean between 3.9 and 100-miles west of the Oregon Coast Friday.

The tremors are in the same area where there have been frequent such small quakes over the past several years.

No tsunami alerts were issued and there have been no reports of damage on land.

