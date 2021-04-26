Douglas County Sheriff's Office

On April 13, shortly before 11:30 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 5000-block of Willis Creek Road in Winston.

When deputies arrived, they located a 1990s pickup which had been traveling northeast before leaving the roadway and striking a tree in a small ravine. The vehicle became engulfed in flames which also started a small grass fire. Deputies located one occupant inside of the vehicle, who was declared deceased at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death and attempting to positively identify the occupant. Next of kin notification is pending.

