Health officials reported another outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Curry County and another milestone in virus-related deaths in Douglas County over the weekend.
Across the state, health officials have reported over 93,800 cases of the virus and 1,155 virus-related deaths.
35 of those deaths and around 4,000 of those cases came since Friday, state health data show.
Statewide, 535 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 125 in intensive care units.
Coos County reported 25 new cases of the virus over the weekend, bringing its total case county to 589, county health officials said Monday.
Saturday was a significant day for Curry County: It reported 20 new cases of the virus that day alone. In total, it reported 24 new cases over the weekend, bringing its pandemic total to 210.
Nine of those new cases reported Saturday came from the staff and residents at the Sea View Assisted Living facility in Harbor. Earlier in the fall, Sea View's Memory Care facility reported more than 20 cases of the virus, as well as both of the county's virus-related deaths.
"(Curry County Public Health) reached out to Sea View Assisted Living Center to make sure they are isolating and monitoring symptoms," Public Health Director Sherrie Ward wrote in a press release Saturday.
In Douglas County, 30 people have now died with COVID-19. County health officials reported three new deaths over the weekend.
A 71-year-old woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital Nov. 28. She died Dec. 7.
A 70-year-old man was diagnosed with the virus Nov. 9 and was admitted to the hospital Nov. 13. He died Dec. 9.
An 88-year-old man was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital Nov. 30. He died Dec. 12.
30 new cases in the county brought its case total to 1,201 as of Monday.
"This is by far our highest weekly COVID death toll, and also represents a shocking one-third of our overall COVID deaths since the pandemic began," wrote county commissioner Tim Freeman Friday. "If the recent rash of cases and outbreaks has not already gotten your attention, we hope the latest death toll report is a wake-up call to our residents to please do everything you can to protect you, your family and your loved ones from this deadly virus, before it takes someone precious from you."
Some hope is on the horizon. Nationwide, the first shipments of the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine began shipping over the weekend, and state health officials expect them to arrive Monday.
“This is truly an historic moment that we should celebrate,” said Patrick Allen, OHA director, in a press release Saturday. “But we’re far from being out of the woods in this pandemic. For most of us, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is several months away, and in that time we will see more cases and, tragically, more deaths."
