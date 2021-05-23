For the last 15 months, Dr. Ann Kellogg has seen the best and the worst of COVID-19 up close and personal, and she has never been more concerned than she is today.
Kellogg, the chief medical officer at Coast Community Health Center, began the pandemic as a hospitalist at Skylake Medical Center in Klamath Falls. In that position, she admitted and worked with COVID patients daily, beginning in March 2020.
She said the beginning of the pandemic was a time of deep concern in the medical industry as even doctors had no idea what they were walking into.
“We were the people taking care of the COVID patients when they showed up last March,” Kellogg said. “I’ve kind of been at the front line. It is something I just did. But I would say where I worked, at least 80 percent on the physicians wanted nothing to do with COVID patients. I think it was terrifying because we didn’t know how contagious it was. We didn’t have enough PPE. We had to reuse masks multiple times.”
Kellogg said at the beginning, she was given two masks, and she had to use them day in and day out as she worked seven-day shifts.
In her position, she saw dozens of patients, many only needing limited oxygen and others who suffered extremely before dying. She said even those who survived often continue to suffer.
“Many of them have gotten through it, but they have side effects,” Kellogg said. “Some can’t walk across the room six months later without getting winded.”
Kellogg said because of what she saw, she did not hesitate when the vaccines became available. As COVID has waned in most of the state and nation, she said it is too early to relax.
When Kellogg came to Bandon to work for Coast Community Health, her job changed to more of an administrative role, but she made a promise with Skyline to come back every two months to work a seven-day shift as a hospitalist.
Last week, she was in Klamath Falls and was devastated by what she saw.
“This last week I was working was probably the most distressing,” she said. “I probably admitted more people than I have any time since this started. It did not need to happen. No one needs to be admitted because of the vaccine.”
Kellogg said with the vaccine now available for anyone ages 12 and over, there is no excuse to suffer from COVID. Last month, she recalled seeing children with their mothers suffering from COVID just before Mother’s Day. Last week, she was there when a school teacher died of COVID.
And for Kellogg, it’s too much – especially when vaccines are available for almost anyone.
“We hear all over the place it’s all better,” she said. “It may be in some places, but it isn’t in Klamath Falls. It’s a good sense of what’s happening when the public isn’t informed. There clearly was a variant going around where half the people in the hospital had blood clots.”
While Bandon and Coos County as a whole has escaped the worst of the disease, Kellogg is scared variants could come here and cause devastation, too. But there is one easy way to stop it – get vaccinated. As of Tuesday, 51.2 percent of people 16 and older have been vaccinated in Coos County. Kellogg said that isn’t enough. She also said the science behind the vaccine is safe and effective.
“The vaccines are so great at creating antibodies,” she said. “The millions of antibodies you have with the vaccine is better than the antibodies if had COVID. It doesn’t alter your DNA, it won’t give you cancer, it won’t make you sterile. It just gives you millions of antibodies to fight the virus.”
And as the variants increase, a younger group is feeling the wrath of COVID.
“We’ve had people in their 30s and 40s,” she said. “There’s people in there 20s who come in the ER scared. I’ve known 17-year-olds who chipped their teeth because of the teeth chatter coming from the fever for 14 days.”
With COVID still a major concern, Kellogg said it is time for holdouts to get vaccinated. She said politics should not play a role in things, pointing out major Democrats and Republicans, including former Pres. Donald Trump, have received the vaccine.
“My advice would be to take this opportunity,” she said. “You never know what symptoms you will have. Why even go to the hospital? Part of it is just being a good citizen and caring about people next to you and the grocery store. Even as a fully-vaccinated person, I would certainly be safe, but my kids aren’t vaccinated.”
Kellogg said her two children are too young to get the vaccine, but she will sign them up the day they can get it.
At Coast Community Health Center, the vaccination staff has hosted clinics at schools in Bandon, Port Orford and Gold Beach. She said even the teens should get the vaccine.
“I have seen kids this age very sick,” she said. “It’s not a benign process. There’s nothing we have given to this many American people as far as medicine. For the most part, there are not any issues with the vaccine.”
At Coast Community Health Center, the clinics in Bandon and Port Orford are ready and willing to vaccinate anyone over the age of 12. Best of all, there is never a charge to the patient.
“Any day of the week, if there are walk-ins, we have enough vaccine now,” Kellogg said. “We want to get it to people if they want it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In