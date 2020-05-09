HAUSER — Earlier this week in a virtual town hall meeting hosted by Coos Health and Wellness, officials from the Oregon Department of Corrections discussed the spread of the coronavirus at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution.
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 27 positive cases of coronavirus at Shutter Creek — 25 adults in custody and two employees — with 20 additional tests currently pending. The 25 adults in custody who have tested positive are more than half of all positive cases from inmates in the state.
This high number of cases for a relatively small correctional facility was brought up with Director of the Oregon Department of Corrections Colette Peters and Infectious Disease Specialist with the Department of Corrections Dr. Daniel Dewsnup.
“...We don’t know for certain how the first AIC tested positive,” said Peters about how the disease made its way to Shutter Creek. “And you know, where they could have contracted the disease from. And you know, that would be the answer to that question because once that individual tested positive, then it was contained inside that institution — because yesterday was the first day you had someone test positive out in your community that we know of.”
Dewsnup pointed to transfers that were made before transfers between institutions were slowed. Transfers were reduced on March 13 but, according to the Department of Corrections, 30 adults in custody were transferred into Shutter Creek between March 14 and April 14 in association with pending releases.
“The transparent answer is that we believe it came from another institution,” said Dewsnup. “We did have transfers from Santiam to Shutter Creek prior to that time and we have had people who became positive in Santiam prior to recognizing positives, about a month later, in Shutter Creek. At this time, the working hypothesis is that it came because of transfers before we shut down transfers from Santiam to Shutter Creek. Now, that’s just a working hypothesis but that’s where the evidence points to at this time.”
The first positive case was confirmed on April 9. The individual who tested positive transferred into Shutter Creek on March 11.
“The densely packed nature of the congregate living facility in Shutter Creek and the dorm facility in which the patients live as they prepare to re-enter as our new neighbors after release is, unfortunately, very conducive to the spread,” said Dewsnup.
After the first initial case, the next cases began within two weeks and continued to add up. All of the cases so far have been from individuals that sleep in the same unit.
Testing at the facility has now expanded from just individuals who are showing symptoms to those who want to be tested.
“For our adults in custody, there are no limits on the total tests that can be conducted for our adults in custody,” said Peters.
However, Peters noted that all individuals who are release will not be automatically tested before going into the community.
“What testing does is it only tells you something in that flash of a moment in time. We have not done that, we have not done that because it’s not magic but because our doctors and the doctors at (Oregon Health Authority) have not recommended that,” said Peters. “That would be a substantial number of tests over time if we release at least 400 people every month into the community.”
Peters stated that, since March, there have been 23 individuals released from Shutter Creek, including 16 into Coos County. Previously, the Department of Corrections stated that there have been two individuals — one in Coos County and one in Douglas County — that tested positive upon their release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In