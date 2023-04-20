Deputy Gil Datan

Deputy Gil Datan

 The Coos County Sheriff’s Office

Eight years ago today (April 20th, 2015), the Coos County Sheriff’s Office lost Deputy Gil Datan in a tragic ATV accident while he was conducting Timber Patrols in rural Coos County. Gil was funny, a great friend, a community volunteer, and an exceptional father.

We often hear the phrase, “A Hero remembered never dies.” I think of this daily when I pass by “Gil’s sign” on Hwy 42 in Green Acres. I think to myself what a great person Gil was and how honored I was to know him, if only for a little while.

In 2023, Sheriff Craig Zanni retired Gil’s radio number (524) from service as a gesture of respect to Gill, his family, and the people he served. As a result, Gil may not be with us physically. However, the relationships he shared and the memories he left behind will last a lifetime.

We miss you, dear friend.

