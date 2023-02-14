On February 8 at 4 p.m., Sgt. J. Clayburn from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen, “Sand Buggy,” and its associated utility trailer.
The sand buggy is described as follows.
A 1969 VW, Meyers Manx Buggy, with roll cage, and paddle tires. The vehicle color is described as, “Barney Purple.” The vehicle is 1800cc dual carb motor with the serial number entered as stolen by the Coos County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center. The trailer is described as a black metal, 8 X 10 utility trailer with wood deck and metal siding.
If anyone has seen this, “Sand Buggy,” or Trailer please contact the investigating Deputy, (Sgt. J. Clayburn) immediately at 541-396-7843. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciates any assistance from the public in this case.
