Sand Buggy

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for this sand buggy that was reported stolen Wednesday.

 Contributed photo

On February 8 at 4 p.m., Sgt. J. Clayburn from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen, “Sand Buggy,” and its associated utility trailer.

The sand buggy is described as follows.

A 1969 VW, Meyers Manx Buggy, with roll cage, and paddle tires. The vehicle color is described as, “Barney Purple.” The vehicle is 1800cc dual carb motor with the serial number entered as stolen by the Coos County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center. The trailer is described as a black metal, 8 X 10 utility trailer with wood deck and metal siding.

If anyone has seen this, “Sand Buggy,” or Trailer please contact the investigating Deputy, (Sgt. J. Clayburn) immediately at 541-396-7843. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciates any assistance from the public in this case.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments