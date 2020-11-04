Rep. Peter DeFazio was reelected by Oregon's Fourth District voters Tuesday. The long-time Democratic incumbent beat out Republican challenger Alek Skarlatos in one of the district's most contentious elections in recent history.
The Associated Press called the race Tuesday night for DeFazio, who was reporting 51.56% of the vote across the district to Skarlatos' 46.22% Wednesday morning.
Skarlatos conceded the race just before midnight.
“I want to thank my grassroots supporters all across Oregon and the country. This race would have never come this close without your support, and I am thankful for each and every one of you," he wrote in statement.
DeFazio has been the district's representative since 1987, and has become one of the House's top Democrats as the chair of a key transportation and infrastructure committee.
DeFazio, a Springfield resident and former Lane County Commissioner, thanked supporters in a statement late Tuesday.
“I am honored to have earned your trust once again to serve the people of Southwest Oregon in the US House of Representatives," DeFazio wrote. “The citizens of Southwest Oregon spoke clearly tonight in favor of a system that works for the people, not wealthy special interests."
The district includes parts of seven counties. DeFazio succeeded with voters in Benton and Lane counties, while Skarlatos pulled ahead in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine and Linn counties.
In Coos County, returns show that Skarlatos received 57.30% of the vote (20,600 votes), a knockout over DeFazio's 40.43% (14,535 votes).
The race was unusually intense in this election, with national attention focusing on the district that Republicans felt they could potentially pick up in the house. Skarlatos, a former Oregon National Guardsman who famously thwarted a Paris terrorist attack, outraised Defazio with millions in campaign donations, much of that coming from out of state.
Some also speculated that DeFazio might face trouble in the district's college towns of Eugene and Corvallis, where the students who tend to vote Democratic aren't voting in the campus district during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skarlatos received a level of enthusiasm in the district not seen by previous Republican challengers.
"This has been the most rewarding experience of my life, and I am incredibly humbled for having the opportunity to run for office and bring attention to the needs of the citizens of this district," Skarlatos wrote in his concession statement. "Once again, thank you to everyone who supported me along the way and congratulations to Peter DeFazio on his win tonight."
Despite the enthusiasm, lack of college students and influx of out-of-state dollars, DeFazio pulled through in the returns.
“This year’s election was one of the most partisan and toughest elections in recent history — both for our district, state, and country. Our community has also faced a number of unprecedented challenges — from COVID-19 to the wildfires that devastated so many," DeFazio said. "Now is the time to put politics aside and get to work in a bipartisan way to recover and rebuild."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In