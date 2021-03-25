With 86 percent of Oregonians set to receive stimulus payments, known as Economic Impact Payments, of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan and money beginning to be delivered this week, U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio (OR-04) is highlighting the “Get My Payment” tool from IRS.gov where Oregonians can check the status of their payments.
“Millions of Oregonians are counting on their Economic Impact Payments to help get them through this crisis—it’s imperative that the Internal Revenue Service gets these funds out the door as quickly as possible,” said DeFazio. “I am pleased to have helped secure these payments, which will provide a critical lifeline to Oregonians to assist with bills, provide for their families, and support local businesses and jobs in our community.”
In most cases, these payments are automatic and no action is necessary to receive them.
• How Many Oregonians Will Get Payments: 86 percent of all adults, more than 2.7 million Oregonians, and 86% of all children, more than 970,000 children, will be eligible for payments. In total, Oregonians will receive nearly $5 billion in EIPs.
• How to Check the Status of your Payment: Rep. DeFazio is encouraging Oregonians to go online and check the status of their payment using the “Get My Payment” tool at: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
• What to Expect: Thousands of Oregonians have already started seeing payments show up in their bank accounts and more will see their payments show up in the coming days and weeks if their 2019 or 2020 taxes have been processed by the IRS or they used the “non-filer portal” for previous payments and provided their bank account information to the IRS. As of March 17, the IRS had issued 90 million stimulus payments worth more than $240 billion. Recipients of other federal government benefits, like Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement Board, or Veterans Affairs benefits, should expect to receive a payment automatically as well. For Oregonians awaiting a paper check or debit card, some checks have been mailed already, but most will find their paper checks or debit cards in the mail over the next several weeks.
• Who is Eligible for Payments: The American Rescue Plan that DeFazio helped pass into law included Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person. Individuals earning up to $75,000 annually, heads of household earning up to $112,500 annually, and couples earning up to $150,000 annually will receive the full $1,400 per person, for themselves and their eligible dependents. After that, the checks begin to phase out, with payments stopping at individuals earning $80,000 in annual income, heads of household earning $120,000 in annual income and married couples earning $160,000 in annual income.
For more information on the American Rescue Plan, including resources on direct relief payments, enhanced unemployment insurance benefits, and more, please visit defazio.house.gov/coronavirus-recovery-resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In