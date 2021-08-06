On Saturday, August 7, at 10 a.m., a test of the Pony Creek Dam Warning System will take place. The test of area sirens is being conducted by Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board.
The purpose of the test is to give the public an opportunity to hear the siren and familiarize themselves with the audible warning should a dam breach occur.
Sirens located at the North Bend High School and the Water Board Service Center will be activated at 10 a.m. for one test.
The test will consist of a three-minute (15 seconds on – 10 seconds off) siren blast representing a dam failure warning.
If you live inside the dam breach evacuation zone and hear the siren at a time that is not a scheduled test, head for higher ground immediately.
If you are unsure whether you are in the dam failure inundation zone, contact the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board at 541-267-3128.
