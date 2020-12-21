Oregon had fewer than 1,000 reported new COVID-19 cases Monday, the Oregon Health Authority said.
The state reported 846 near cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 103,755.
Oregon also had six more deaths, leaving the state’s death toll at 1,347.
The new cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (5), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (27), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (41), Jefferson (26), Josephine (32), Lane (26), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (4), Marion (69), Morrow (1), Multnomah (212), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (11), Washington (108), Yamhill (18).
Oregon’s 1,342nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 19 at St. Charles Medical Center—Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,343rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 18 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,344th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,345th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 18 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,346th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,347th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
