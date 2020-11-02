BROOKINGS — A 92-year-old woman died on Oct. 25, more than two weeks after she tested positive for COVID-19, according to Curry County Public Health.
She had underlying conditions and was the county's second COVID-19-related death, the health department said.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family for their loss," Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward wrote in a press release.
The individual was a resident at Seaview Long Term Memory Care in Harbor, the same facility that was home to the county's first virus death and which has been experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases since early October.
That facility had reported 23 COVID-19 cases among its residents and staff as of the state's weekly report Wednesday.
According to the public health department, Curry County has seen 66 virus cases since the pandemic began, and 11 of those are considered active cases. Six of those total cases were reported just over the weekend.
The department has been in contact with each of the new positive cases, and is contact tracing for anyone who may have been exposed to any of the individuals.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward wrote.
