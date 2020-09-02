CURRY COUNTY — Notification of a new case of COVID-19 came from Curry General Hospital at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The case has been verified and confirmed by the Health Officer through lab results, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
Public health has reached out to the individual and at this point is still trying to contact the person but will continue to do so for follow up and contact tracing, stated the release.
As of Sept 1, the total verified number of positive cases in Curry County is currently 21, with 19 recovered cases, two active cases, no hospitalizations and no deaths.
Curry County Public Health is investigating all cases to identify any possible contacts and exposures and to isolate and monitor all individuals relevant to the case. Public health will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward said in the release.
Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep their citizens safe.
