CURRY COUNTY — On Aug. 19, Curry County Public Health received notification of one new case of COVID-19. Notification of this new case came from Curry General Hospital at 3 p.m. The case has been verified and confirmed by the Health Officer after receiving the lab results, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
Public health has made contact with the Curry County resident and the individual is self-isolating and monitoring symptoms at home. Public health learned that this individual had traveled to another state recently and had been exposed to someone who has confirmed COVID-19.
As of Aug. 19, the total verified number of positive cases in Curry County is currently 20, with 14 recovered cases, six active cases, no hospitalizations and no deaths.
Curry County Public Health is investigating all cases to identify any possible contacts and exposures and to isolate and monitor all individuals relevant to the case. Public Health will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19, said the press release.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," stated Ward.
Curry County Public Health will only post confirmed positive cases once the official lab results are received, verified and confirmed by the health officer. Public health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information it can in order to keep its citizens safe.
