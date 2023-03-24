ODOT: SW Oregon: US 101, MP 282. All lanes are closed six miles north of Langlois for a crash. Expect delays and use caution when selecting alternate routes due to weather conditions. More Info Here
Crash closes US 101 six miles north of Langlois
- Oregon Department of Transportation
