With Omicron lurking, COVID has already begun to surge in Coos County.
As of Thursday, Coos Health and Wellness reported 356 active cases, with 119 people under monitoring after being in close contact with someone with COVID.
Perhaps more troubling, the number of people hospitalized with the virus has also spiked with 22 people in the hospital. The last report from Bay Area Hospital showed 18 in the Coos Bay hospital, 14 who are unvaccinated and four who are fully vaccinated. Three of those patients are in ICU, with none on ventilators.
Medical professionals at Coos Health and Wellness said the surge is likely due to large gatherings and travel during the Thanksgiving holiday. As a result, large gatherings could be dangerous, they said.
"It really is the same advice we've been giving for a while," said Katrinka McReynolds, assistant PIO for Coos Health and Wellness. "If possible, have a small circle of family together. We are not saying don't go see family, but don't go see 200 people."
In addition, if you show any sign of being sick, stay home until you can get tested. Becky Fairhurst, an RN and COVID lead for Coos Health and Wellness, said after close to two years, people are having a hard time taking precautions.
"I think everyone's over COVID," Fairhurst said. "We have to remember it's still there. If you're sick or you know you've been exposed, don't ignore it. If you know you've been exposed, any symptom should trigger an alarm."
The recent surge is in front of the expected arrival of Omicron. The new variant has been confirmed in Oregon, and it appears to be much more contagious than any previous COVID variant.
"It is two to three times faster spreading than the Delta variant, so we do need to be cautious," McReynolds said. "I know we're hearing a lot of mixed reports that this shouldn't be a big deal. That's not the position the World Health Organization has. It is a concern. We're over it, we're tired of it, but the outcome is not worth it."
McReynolds said the biggest thing a person can do to protect themselves is to get vaccinated. While the vaccine does not fully stop someone from getting COVID, it does stop the majority of cases. And when there are breakthrough cases, the symptoms are usually much milder with few hospitalizations and deaths.
As of last week, 38,126 people in Coos County have received the vaccine, and there have been 544 breakthrough cases. That shows 98.6% of people who have been vaccinated have not gotten COVID.
"When we see breakthrough cases, it's easy to say the vaccine is not working, but when you see that number, you realize it is working," Fairhurst said. "The vaccine does work."
"Over and over, we've proven it reduces the severity of the sicknesses and deaths," McReynolds added. "The majority of those in the hospital are unvaccinated. We've seen people who are vaccinated have less COVID cases in general."
Vaccines are available at most pharmacies in Coos County, and appointments can also be made by visiting cooshealthandwellness.org.
