COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Coos County, with the county reporting cases in numbers not seen for months.
On Wednesday, the county also recorded another COVID death. The Oregon Health Authority reported an 86-year-old woman tested positive for COVID on August 1 and died the next day at Bay Area Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions was being confirmed. Douglas County reported four new COVID deaths on Tuesday, all in people over 70.
On Tuesday, Coos County reported 35 new cases. On the same day, Curry County reported 32 cases and Douglas County reported 83. The high numbers continued to roll in Wednesday as Coos County reported 34 new cases. Curry County had 10 and Douglas County reported 78 cases Wednesday.
On Thursday, Coos County reported 29 new cases while Curry County had 13 and Douglas County 78.
While there is no test to verify if the cases are linked to the Delta variant, most specialists say almost all the new cases in Oregon are linked to the highly-contagious variant.
The increase in cases has been seen across the state, with Oregon reporting more than 1,000 new cases every day this week. Possibly the biggest danger is more than 10% of all people being tested are coming back positive, just weeks after the test positivity rate was under 3%. In Coos County, the test positivity rate topped 13 percent last week. In Curry County, the rate was 10 percent while Douglas County had one of the highest rates in the state at 20 percent.
Across Oregon, 476 COVID patients are reported in the hospital with 135 reported in ICU. As of Tuesday, two patients were reported in the hospital in Coos County.
While there have been reported breakthrough cases of COVID, the vast majority of those becoming infected and suffering the biggest impact are in people who are not vaccinated. In Coos County, 59.6 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Curry County reported 56 percent of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine and Douglas County had 46.9 percent.
In good news, Coos Health & Wellness released the names of 10 residents who were awarded $10,000 for receiving the vaccine. The county offered cash prizes as an incentive to get people vaccinated, and those who were chosen were released last week.
The winners were identified as Pamela Calandrino, Delicia Cunningham, Lorraine Felton, Diana Lapp, Kari Leffler, Michael O’Flaherty, Britany Sadler, Deana Scott and Katherine Walter.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness, urged anyone who is not vaccinated to do so. He said the vaccine is safe, effective and free.
“COVID-19 vaccines are a critical tool in overcoming this pandemic. Findings from the extended timeframe of this study add to accumulating evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are effective and should prevent most infections — but that fully vaccinated people who still get COVID-19 are likely to have milder, shorter illness and appear to be less likely to spread the virus to others. These benefits are another important reason to get vaccinated.” Says CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky.
