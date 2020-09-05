COOS COUNTY — COVID-19 cases in Coos County continue to rise. Coos Health & Wellness reports 17 positive or presumptive COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, for a total as of Sept. 4 of 93 confirmed cases, 30 presumptive cases for a total of 123 cases.
There have been 32 cases in the last 28 days. There have been seven past hospitalizations, but no current hospitalizations and there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Coos County. As of Sept. 4, 5,913 people have tested negative for COVID-19.
Included in those cases is a workplace outbreak at the Bandon Pacific Seafood plant in Charleston. Employees have been tested and those who have been identified as sick have been quarantined, as well as people they may have explosed. CHW said the outbreak does not pose a significant risk to the public. The outbreak will be reported on the Oregon Health Authority's weekly update.
A workplace outbreak is limited to a workplace with 30 or more employees where five or more have COVID within the outbreak, according to CHW. The outbreak may also include household members and other close contacts with an employee even if they do not work at the facility identified.
CHW is following three local outbreaks. One is the Bandon Pacific Seafood outbreak and another involves 12 confirmed or presumptive cases at a South Coast church that remains unidentified. Public health officials do not report cases linked to churches in Oregon.
Case-specific information includes:
Sept. 3:
Adult, 20-30, Female. Confirmed, linked to known outbreak. Low exposure to others, isolating at home, not hospitalized, underlying health conditions.
Sept. 2:
Female under 10, presumptive, linked to known outbreak, low exposure to others, isolating at home.
Female 30-40 presumptive, linked to known outbreak, low exposure to others, isolating at home.
Female under 5, confirmed, related to out of State travel. High out of state exposures, limited Coos County exposures, isolating at home.
Female 20-30, confirmed, related to out of State travel. High out of state exposures, limited Coos County exposures, isolating at home.
Sept. 1:
Male 50-60, presumptive, linked to known outbreak, low exposure to others, isolating at home.
Male 20-30, presumptive, linked to known outbreak, isolating at home. Currently under investigation.
Coos County has had 10 known outbreaks, all resolved except the current three. Contact tracing is being conducted for all known cases.
Regarding the Labor Day weekend holiday, Coos Health & Wellness Assistant Director Dr. Eric Gleason said during Wednesday's weekly press briefing that the health department has seen spikes in COVID-19 cases after every three-day weekend since reopening.
"We have a tendency during longer weekends to want to spend time in groups," Gleason said. "Taking the necessary precautions are going to be essential to keeping the numbers down. Washing your hands, maintaining your social distance, wearing your masks, even outside if you cannot maintain your 6 feet. But really the best way to not have these surges or outbreaks or spikes due to people gathering together would be not gathering together. The Stay Home, Stay Safe order that the Governor ramped up months ago to try to flatten the curve, it did work."
