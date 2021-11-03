The recent COVID surge that more than doubled cases and deaths over a two-month period is finally slowing, but health experts say it is not time to relax.
"While we're going down from where we were the last couple of months, we're still going to be pretty high," said Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health and Wellness. "Our number of unvaccinated is still high enough, we're going to cycle through. We can't relax."
With the federal and state governments approving booster shots for those who received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Gleason said there has been a marked increase of vaccinations in the county. A drive-through clinic hosted by FEMA and the Oregon Health Authority last week attracted more than 150 people each day.
"I think that's great," Gleason said.
He added seeing so many people who were previously vaccinated lining up for extra shots is a sign the community as whole believes the vaccines are safe and effective.
"They do work," Gleason said. "The data shows the vast majority who are getting it are unvaccinated. They do work. It does show there is obviously a demand for it."
While the FEMA clinic has moved on to Reedsport, Gleason said there are many ways to get vaccinated, whether it's a first shot or a booster.
"You can talk to your provider, you can get on our schedule at our website," he said. "You can pretty much trip into a vaccine."
In Coos County, 67.5% of adults have been vaccinated as of Tuesday, with 57.5% of the entire population.
Gleason said there have been breakthrough COVID cases, even some that ended with COVID-inked deaths, but the people at most risk remain those who have chosen not to get a vaccine.
"Locally, our deaths among the fully vaccinated are low," Gleason said. "It's significantly lower than those individuals who weren’t vaccinated. We're going to see deaths among the fully vaccinated, but they are people with significant underlying conditions."
Through October 27, the county recorded 593 COVID cases in the month. While that number is far lower than August or September, the daily case count would still top any other month during the pandemic before the Delta variant hit.
And, Gleason said, neither COVID nor the Delta variant are going anywhere.
"I think we're going to stay here for a while, but we've at least dropped off," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In